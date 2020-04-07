State officials express cautious optimism, but we’re not out of the woods

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state is now up to five. Our statewide total of cases stands at 387. Of those, 26 have required hospitalization and so far 89 patients have recovered.

There were 16 new cases reported Monday. State officials expressed optimism with the latest numbers, but they stress that we are far from being out of the woods.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green points out that the state is in good shape when it comes to the number of hospital beds and ventilators available. He adds that the number of patients using them has also gone down.

“It’s good news, it’s promising but it is by no means a reason to let our guard down. After the weekend sometimes we get fewer reports, please, please, be careful. It’s promising because your efforts have been flattening the curve, but we’re not out the woods yet at all,” said Green.

As far as the number of daily cases coming down in the past couple of days, the health department says not to read into that too much because test results typically come down during the weekend.

“Typically on the weekends, we see a decrease in the number of cases simply because the reports are not submitted as quickly as they are during the week. I think the worst is still yet to come,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, Hawaii Department of Health Director.

Anderson shared some good news on the testing front. The state will get new testing kits that can get quick results. The state is only getting five kits per week but each one can test 24 individuals.

“So that’s a total of 120 individuals who we can test, and our understanding that the test kits will be rationed in a way that we’ll only expect to receive only one shipment of five test kits each week for the foreseeable future,” said Anderson.

“We have testing now more available for critical infrastructure workers. Our general plan was to get some extra care done in a rapid way for people who might be serving the community as first responders,” said Green.

The lieutenant governor adds that the next couple of weeks will determine a lot as far as what will happen in the months ahead. On Wake Up 2day, here’s what he said about extending the stay at home order beyond April 30.

“I think about 10 days out, we should make that determination. We should know exactly the number of cases, the number of ventilators that we had to use, and how much time people have spent in the hospital, how low our cases are and whether there are any community spread,” said Green.