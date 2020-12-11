State officials detail Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine nears approval for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the state is gearing up to begin distributing the vaccine to the public.

Governor David Ige is holding a news conference to provide the latest details about Hawaii’s vaccination plan.

The governor is joined by:

  • Lt. Governor Josh Green  
  • Dr. Elizabeth Char, Director, Dept. of Health
  • Kenneth Hara, Director, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency
  • Hilton Raethel, President and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii
  • Dr. Kelley Withy, Director, Hawaii Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center and COVID-19 vaccine trial participant
  • Ron Balajadia, Health Immunization Branch Chief, Dept. of Health

