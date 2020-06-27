State officials announce 18th coronavirus-related death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials announced Friday afternoon that a Honolulu man has died due to the coronavirus on June 26.

The last reported death was on May 3.

Officials did not disclose his age, but say that the patient was ‘elderly.’

“This is the worst way to emphasize the need for all of us to continue safe practices such as physical distancing, wearing of masks, and handwashing,” said Governor Ige. “We must protect our kupuna and others who are at high risk, by practicing personal responsibility, especially around others outside our own immediate family or household.”

Officials did not reveal any more information regarding the death.

According to the state, Hawaii has one of the best statistical records for COVID-19 management in the country.

A survey released by the Dept. of Health (DOH) today suggests that many residents are becoming lax in their practices and attitudes about the infection. The number of people who considered the virus as a very serious health concern fell from 73 percent to 54 percent in less than two months.

THE LATEST ON KHON2