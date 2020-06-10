State legislature goes into session in June

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state legislature will go back into session later this month.

Among the priorities, balancing the budget in the face of drastically declining tax revenues but with hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 related money to spend.

Police-related reform is also on the table. This includes a bill requiring county police departments to disclose the identities of officers who are suspended or fired.

