State lawmakers urge Governor Ige to use federal detention centers to quarantine inmates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — House Speaker Scott K. Saiki and several other State Representatives have sent a letter to Governor David Ige asking that he “take all measures necessary to lease additional inmate space at Federal Detention Centers.” This comes after a concerning growth of COVID-19 cases at O’ahu Community Correctional Center and other prisons across the state.

Lawmakers suggested using the Federal Detention Center as a quarantine center for new prisoners to make sure they are virus-free before placing them into the prison population. An alternative recommendation was made to use the center to house prisoners that had already tested positive to more effectively contain the spread of the virus.

In the letter, the state representatives suggested utilizing funding from the federal CARES Act to pay the lease.

“It’s important to keep the prison population COVID-free, not only for their safety, but also to prevent the waves of prisoner releases that endanger our communities.” Scot Z. Matayoshi, House District 49 Representative.



The letter also highlighted the concern for released prisoners who could possibly be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. Lawmakers explained that released prisoners often end up homeless and have nowhere to effectively quarantine that doesn’t risk spread to the community.

“We need to prioritize the safety of inmates, prison guards, supporting staff, and the greater community by isolating incoming and infected prisoners in the federal center which would protect everyone.” Stacelynn K.M. El, House District 43 Representative.

