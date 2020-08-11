HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for made-in-Hawaii products, you’ll be able to find it all in one place.
The state has launched Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha.
It is a new website that features local businesses and their products.
You’ll be able to find clothes, beauty products, food and local snacks.
The goal is to help struggling local businesses during this pandemic.
The website is buy.hawaii.gov
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Back to school: Lawmakers debate safest options for students, teachers as schools prepare to reopen
- State launches Buy Hawaii website to promote local products
- Queen’s Medical Center implements no visitor policy
- University of Hawaii reducing ‘unnecessary presence’ on campuses
- Queen Emma Ballet hosts creative virtual dance performance