State launches Buy Hawaii website to promote local products

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for made-in-Hawaii products, you’ll be able to find it all in one place.

The state has launched Buy Hawaii, Give Aloha.

It is a new website that features local businesses and their products.

You’ll be able to find clothes, beauty products, food and local snacks.

The goal is to help struggling local businesses during this pandemic.

The website is buy.hawaii.gov

