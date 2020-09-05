State launches new resource to provide public with additional COVID-19 information

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After calls for more transparency from the state on COVID-19 cases, the Hawaii Department of Health has unveiled a new online resource where people can track everything from COVID hospitalizations to the number of contact tracers in each county and in the state as a whole.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It’s called the COVID data dashboard. The people who created it say it is a central source for information on the virus in the state.

“How are we doing at disease prevention? How are we doing in terms of detecting the disease and understanding the pattern? How are we doing in terms of containing it, keeping it from spreading, and then how are we doing in the hospital and treatment side,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, who is a Kauai district health officer who helped create the dashboard.

One of the new points of data being made available is how the virus is transmitting through the population and information on clusters.

More than 400 cases have been linked to facilities where people live close together like prisons, shelters and nursing homes. There’s also a number of clusters tied to bars, restaurants, offices, even funerals.

“So it’s important to know about the clusters and the kinds of places, but it’s also important to understand the disease is spreading in our community and that most of the time it’s not associated with one particular type of place,” said Berreman.

The dashboard also reveals COVID-19’s impact on hospitals. As of Sept. 4, 288 hospital beds and 50 ICU beds are being used by COVID patients.

It also has information that hasn’t been shown before, like the percentage of COVID-19 tests being turned around in a day, as well as the number of personal protective equipment available in the state.

“All these things, now we are able to further refine our modeling and our scenarios so that for the public and also hopefully the policymakers we can help them make decisions that are best suited for Hawaii particularly,” said Thomas Lee, assistance professor at the UH School of Social Work and Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Workgroup.

The decisions that could be determined from the data include how to spend the state’s CARES Act money, which the state’s website also has a breakdown of. The breakdown includes how much of it has already been spent.

The state said the information on the COVID dashboard is pulled from different sources, so it will be updated daily or weekly, depending on the information and the agency reporting it.

Access the dashboard here.

Latest Stories on KHON2