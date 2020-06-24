State hospital improvements continue through COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic isn’t stopping work on a state-of-the-art state hospital.

The hospital’s director Run Heidelberg says completion of the new 144-bed hospital is still expected in early 2021.

The nurse’s station will have a clear line of sight to the common areas.

Cameras will be installed throughout, and each staff member will have a panic button.

Throughout the pandemic, the state hospital has been complying with health department and CDC guidelines including screening employees, patients, contractors and vendors daily.

THE LATEST ON KHON2