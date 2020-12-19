State hopeful 30,000 Moderna vaccine doses will arrive by end of year

HONOLUU (KHON2) — The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, Dec. 18. The State of Hawaii aims to receive 30,000 doses by the end of 2020.

The Moderna vaccine will help boost the U.S. supply of doses.

“We’re excited, this gives us a lot more capacity,” explained Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green. “The first expectation was 36,000 doses in the first two weeks that they ship. So, keeping our fingers crossed, and it’s going to make a big difference when we vaccinate a lot more people.”

Green said there are few differences between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

One big takeaway is people will need to take their second Moderna shot 28 days after the first shot, whereas the Pfizer vaccine requires 21 days in between.

“It’s not a big deal, but the other thing is our storage, it’s much easier to store the Moderna vaccine. So, for rural areas and facilities, we expect them to use the Moderna vaccine a little bit more,” Green said.

According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), the Moderna vaccine requires -20 degree Celsius temperatures for storage, whereas the Pfizer vaccine requires that the vaccine be stored in -70 degree Celcius storage.

Pfizer’s vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate and Moderna’s has a 94% efficacy rate.

The Pfizer clinical trial had 44,000 participants, the Moderna clinical trial had 30,000 participants.

Both the DOH and Lt. Gov Green said the Moderna vaccine will go to long-term care facilities.

“All things being equal, both are going to work great and we’re going to keep a lot of people free from COVID with this,” Green said.

Lt. Gov. Green said he is hopeful Hawaii will receive its first dose on Monday, Dec. 21.

“We had predicted early on that we’d get 25,000 doses, followed by 11,000 doses, and we’re still hopeful for that; we’ll just wait and see,” he said.

Green said the state is hopeful to get 80,000 dosages in the first month.

Green said the first week of Pfizer vaccines went well with Hawaii Pacific Health vaccinating 2,200 people in two and a half days.

“Independent doctors like myself will probably get vaccinated mostly next week, same with a lot of nurses. But we’ve already vaccinated thousands of people in Hawaii and you can see that will make us that much safer,” he said.

Lt. Gov Green said he will take either vaccine.

The DOH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization committee is expected to issue recommendations on the Moderna vaccine over the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 19.