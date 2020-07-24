State health officials discuss and answer questions about the recent COVID-19 cases

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The COVID-19 pandemic, stimulus checks, and the 2020 presidential race. Those are the topics discussed Thursday in a one-on-one interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

Eyewitness News spoke with Pence on the phone late Thursday afternoon. The first question dealt with the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been criticism heard across the country that the administration mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, but the vice president defended the actions taken by the White House.