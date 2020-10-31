State, federal assistance to deploy for Lanai

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A team from the state Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) will visit Lanai to provide on-site support amid the island’s COVID-19 outbreak.

State officials said that DOH and CDC medical experts plan to identify priority groups for repeat testing and work with local providers on the best ways to implement serial testing.

They will also provide consultation to businesses, the hospital and the school on the best practices for preventing COVID-19.

The DOH on Friday, Oct. 30, reported two new infections on Lanai, bringing its island-wide case toll to 98.

