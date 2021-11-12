State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble discusses COVID breakthrough cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii health officials on Friday shared analysis of COVID-19 breakthrough cases in the state, which happens when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for the virus.

“Vaccines work,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “More than one million Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are well-protected against hospitalization and death.”

Dr. Kemble explained that breakthrough cases are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective. The new data in Hawaii mirrors national studies that show vaccinated people are well-protected against the coronavirus. While breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths increased during the delta variant period, breakthrough events were relatively uncommon compared to those total numbers.

Between Jan. 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021, data on Hawaii deaths found that fully vaccinated people up to the age of 59 were 34 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than unvaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people age 60 and older were nine times less likely to die of the virus than unvaccinated individuals.

During this time period, there were 36 deaths among fully vaccinated people in Hawaii and 146 hospitalizations. The majority of hospitalizations and deaths occurred in those who were unvaccinated.

Health officials encourage all Hawaii residents five and older to get vaccinated.