State DOT postpones action at Dillingham Airfield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation says it has postponed action at Dillingham Airfield due to COVID-19.

The DOT says it notified tenants that it has rescinded the termination of their permit at the facility. The transfer of its lease back to the u-s army was originally scheduled for June 2020, but has now pushed back to June 2021.

Officials say they understand that tenants might be having a difficult time finding alternative locations or move their belongings from the airfield, because of the ongoing pandemic.

