State Department of Health confirms cluster for COVID-19 cases from a bar

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The state Department of Health confirms that there have been clusters of cases involving people meeting for drinks and socializing at bars.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell had some information about it.



“I think it was on July 20 when there was many packed with a lot of people,” Caldwell said. “No one was wearing face coverings, or watching a UFC fight. We have bouncers, patrons and others, bartenders who tested positive. I think they’re continuing to test others who were in this bar. It’s troubling. We were concerned about this possibility. We know it’s occurred in other cities and other countries. We took a calculated risk. Before this cluster, we did roll back to midnight for serving of alcohol. We’ve talked about going back to 10 p.m., and requiring bars to close at 10. So that’s a possibility. So rolling back and stepping back and seeing what happens.”