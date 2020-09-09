City bans parking near Lanikai to deter large gatherings

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced it will extend parking restrictions in Lanikai until the end of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay-at-home” order, which is set to end on Sept. 24.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Although beaches have opened for solo activities, DTS says no parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai.

Officials say this measure is to prevent beach goers from congregating and gathering in large groups on the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline.

Temporary “sawhorse” type signs have been placed near the streets to warn drivers of the parking restriction.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2