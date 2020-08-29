State auditor slams Hawaii Department of Education in report

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Uncooperative–that’s how the state auditor described the Hawaii Department of Education.

This comes as the DOE reported 20 new cases this week among employees, students, service providers, and parents.

In the report, the auditor said he sent letters to DOE superintendent Christina Kishimoto on August 13, 14 and 18, asking for copies of the department’s policies and procedures for handling COVID-19 cases in schools.

The auditor said that he has yet to receive those documents. He added that the DOE’s claims about not disclosing information about positive cases on campus are inconsistent with federal laws.

The report calls the DOE’s communication with lawmakers and the public unclear and inconsistent.

The DOE responded and said that the report is inaccurate, and called the auditor impatient and inflexible.

