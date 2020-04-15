State adds child care options for families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is expanding assistance to help families and child care providers.

The Department of Human Services announced Tuesday it’s expanding eligibility for its Child Care Connection Hawaii subsidies.

It will allow for more money to be available to families accessing child care as well as child care providers.

For information on emergency child care for essential workers, click here.

Those who need assistance or child care can contact PATCH Hawaii by visiting PATCHHawaii.org or click here to contact Child Care Connection Hawaii offices.