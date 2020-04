HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starbucks plans to start reopening its stores and hopes to have 90 percent of stores in the U.S. up and running by June.

Roughly half of the coffee giant’s U.S. locations are temporarily closed during the pandemic. The phased reopening will start with shorter hours and modified operations.

That includes drive-thrus modified for greater efficiency, as well as a new entryway hand-off solution. Additional curbside service is also being examined.