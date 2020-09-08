Star musicians play school still cool for elementary students, principal calls on more Hawaii celebrities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As public schools in Hawaii begin their fourth week of distance learning Tuesday, many parents and teachers continue the struggle of keeping students engaged and motivated.

Keoki Fraser, the principal at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, is starting a new campaign to get Hawaii’s celebrities to pitch-in to help students tune-in.

“#schoolstillcool is what the whole thing is about,” Frasier said. “It is just like, yes, this year is different. Yes, there’s a lot of things we can’t do. But we still can do cool things as a school, and there still are a lot of people that are supporting them and encouraging.”

A pair of big name musical acts have already held streamed concerts for Aikahi, with stars Roman de Peralta from Kolohe Kai and Kimie Miner.

“We just hit them up on Instagram,” Fraser said. “We tried to reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, can you can you give us 30 minutes of your time?’ “To have Roman from Kolohe Kai and to have Kimie so far, it’s been been awesome. I don’t know if it can get much better than that. So it’s been pretty cool to see, and they just are totally all about the kids,”

Former Aikahi students Ahyranna Mcguirk, Marcus Sarmiento, and Kiaaina White also performed.

The goal moving forward is to make the events available to all Hawaii students.

“The dream would be to have every school student in Hawaii,” Fraser said. ‘Public school, private school, doesn’t matter if you’re in school. You’re going to come to the concert. We want to get you the link and have you join the concerts. Have some fun. Have some good vibes is really all we’re trying to accomplish.”

Now Fraser is asking more of Hawaii’s role models to join the cause.

“Whether you’re someone like The Rock, or Bruno Mars, or Jack Johnson,” said Fraser. “There’s a lot of people that the kids love and look up to. A short 15 second video can go a long way for it for them right now.”