HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to House Speaker Scott Saiki, a staff member at the House Majority Research Office (HMSO) has tested positive for the COVID-19.

The DOH has been notified and will confirm the test and initiate an investigation on Thursday.

The HMSO staff will work from home while the investigation is pending.

The House will remain open and follow normal business hours. Session will still reconvene on June 22.

