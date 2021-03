HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Co-Cathedral of Saint Theresa held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 6.

The event, which was a partnership between the church and Kalihi-Palama Health Center, ran from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Priority was given to Filipino seniors over the age of 75 and those between 65 and 74 years old with pre-existing conditions.