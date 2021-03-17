St. Patrick’s Day offers return to Honolulu nightlife after dark days of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Murphy’s Annual Block Party in Downtown Honolulu to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day was canceled for the second straight year, but there are some steps being made in the right direction for folks looking to celebrate the Irish holiday.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill hosted dinner reservations and delivered take-out, attracting foot and vehicular traffic.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“Reservations, we had five different seatings,” owner Don Murphy said. “11:00, 1:00, 3:00, 5:00 and 7:00, and it’s all gone really good we try to let everybody know that if they don’t have a reservation they can’t get in so we don’t have the mob coming down so it’s worked out good.”

St. Patrick’s Day got started during the morning of Wednesday, March 17, in Waikiki as people lined up at 8:45 a.m. to get into Kelley O’Niel’s even though they did not open up until 10:00 a.m.

“It’s a pretty big deal today actually marks the anniversary of when we shut down last year we made it through St. Patrick’s Day, and that was actually the last time I bartended,” Kelley O’Niel’s owner John Langan said.

The 54th Waikiki St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also cancelled this year but its chairman Matt McConnell still found time to celebrate his heritage.

“St. Patrick’s Day for the people of Irish descent is a very important day culturally for us so to be able to enjoy that and see your friends and be out and about and enjoy that with people is amazing,” McConnell said.

Wendesday provided a hope of change in luck for Irish bars and restaurants.

“It really does,” Langan said. “We struggled this last year as an industry and with Mayor Blangiardi expanding the hours to 12 o’clock loosening the restrictions a little bit every day gets a little bit better.”