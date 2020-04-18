St. Anthony’s School third graders thank essential workers on video

1  of  2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Maui third graders are showing their appreciation for the state’s essential workers.

These students are part of Miss Tafao’s third grade class at St. Anthony’s School on Maui.

They put together this video to say thank you.

