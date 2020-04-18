HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Maui third graders are showing their appreciation for the state’s essential workers.
These students are part of Miss Tafao’s third grade class at St. Anthony’s School on Maui.
They put together this video to say thank you.
- Sun Noodle Donates ramen kits to Kaiser Permanente Hawaii
- St. Anthony’s School third graders thank essential workers on video
- Hawaii Tourism wants to ‘Share Aloha’
- Study: CARES Act includes $195B tax break for ultra-wealthy
- Win Chocolate for Mother’s Day!