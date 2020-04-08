WATCH: Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday meeting

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- For the first time in its 43-year history, the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) has announced its annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards show will now take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The star-studded gala will honor the best and brightest in Hawai‘i’s music community and will be broadcast live on KFVE-TV (K5), and streamed internationally.

Here are some new key dates to keep in mind: