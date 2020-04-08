WATCH: Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday meeting

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON) — The Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Wednesday.

The special committee met with the following:

  • 11:00 a.m. — Lt. Governor Josh Green
  • 11:30 a.m. — Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health
  • 12:30 p.m. — MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency
  • 1:00 p.m. — Mr. Ryker Wada, Director of the Department of Human Resources and Development

The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.

