WATCH: Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Special Senate Committee on COVID-19 convened again on Wednesday.
The special committee met with the following:
- 11:00 a.m. — Lt. Governor Josh Green
- 11:30 a.m. — Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health
- 12:30 p.m. — MG Kenneth Hara, Incident Commander at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency
- 1:00 p.m. — Mr. Ryker Wada, Director of the Department of Human Resources and Development
The special committee members are: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz, Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Senator Michelle N. Kidani, Senator Donna Mercado Kim, Senator Sharon Y. Moriwaki, and Senator Kurt Fevella.