Special agents arrest Florida couple for quarantine violation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Special agents with the Attorney General’s Investigation Division arrested a Florida couple during the morning of Friday, Jan. 29, for allegedly violating Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine rules.

Officials say, 43-year-old Andrew Edmonson and 34-year-old Gabriela Edmonson, of Gainesville, both acknowledged and signed a Safe Travel form and understood they were required to quarantine for 10 days in their hotel.

The couple was issued a one-time entry key upon checking into the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and were told they could not leave their room until their quarantine was complete.

Both visitors were frustrated and told hotel staff “they were not prisoners and asked how they were supposed to eat,” according to the Attorney General’s office. The couple then allegedly left the Royal Hawaiian and staff notified the Investigations Division.

Special agents located the couple at another hotel on Friday, Jan. 29, and arrested both individuals for violating quarantine. Bail was set at $2,000 for both of the visitors.

Gabriela has been identified as a Brazilian national and her embassy has been notified.