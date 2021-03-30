Southwest Airlines now offering pre-cleared arrival into Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers flying to Hawaii on Southwest Airlines will now have an ability to present evidence of their compliance with the Hawaii Safe Travels program. 

The program allows visitors and returning residents to bypass a mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival to Oahu and Maui, provided they have met key requirements.

The requirements include an approved negative COVID-19 test result, required travel information and a completed health questionnaire before departing the mainland.

