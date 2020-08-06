Southwest Airlines cutting back on sanitizing practices

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airlines is cutting back on cabin cleaning.

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]

The airlines will no longer sanitize seat belts and arm rests between flights, but instead focus on a few high-touch areas like tray tables and lavatories.

The move will reduce turn-around time between flights.

Deep overnight cleanings won’t be affected and empty middle seats will continue through October.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories