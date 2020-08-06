Southwest Airlines cutting back on sanitizing practices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airlines is cutting back on cabin cleaning.

The airlines will no longer sanitize seat belts and arm rests between flights, but instead focus on a few high-touch areas like tray tables and lavatories.

The move will reduce turn-around time between flights.

Deep overnight cleanings won’t be affected and empty middle seats will continue through October.

