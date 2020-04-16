HONOLULU (KHON2) — You could be hearing a lot of honking this morning.

City Bus and Handi-Van drivers will be participating in the nationwide “Sound the Horn” Campaign.

At 9 a.m., they’ll be honking their horns to show support for essential public transportation workers across the country.

Even with operations scaled back, transit officials say they still provide about 60,000 daily trips to residents.

A reminder to riders, starting Monday, you will be required to wear a face covering while on the Bus or Handi-Van.