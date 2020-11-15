Some think schools should revert back to full distance learning ahead of predicted surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts predict a possible surge in COVID-19 cases around the holidays. Should all schools revert back to 100% distance learning to prevent a spike on school campuses? Some said taking a proactive approach is the best option, while others think kids should be able to remain in school with proper safety precautions.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise on the mainland. Schools are shifting back to distance learning and many states are bracing for the worst.

The Department of Health (DOH) said cases in schools are increasing here in Hawaii. Health experts predict a surge in the islands in the coming weeks.

Should schools be proactive or reactive?

Kalani High School teacher Brooke Nasser said the state should not wait to take action.

“My feeling is we have to be proactive. I don’t think that education trumps the health and safety of our communities. I think we need to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy, before we bring kids back into schools en mass.”

The spike in cases is expected as some schools are preparing to welcome students back to campus.

“I think a lot of teachers are concerned, because many schools are now phasing back into some form of in-person. Kalani, we are doing a hybrid in-person with our senior class starting the week of Thanksgiving.”

She said that means more than 200 students will be on campus each day.

“We can’t respond quickly enough. If a problem arises, I’m not confident that if someone gets sick in my class that I’ll be made aware of it in time to protect myself, my family and my other students,” Nasser explained.

But others think parents should be given the choice whether their child goes to school or learns from home.

Kainoa and Melissa Ho’oluu have four children between the ages of five and 13 years old. All have been distance learning since March.

Ho’olulu said as long as proper safety precautions are taken, kids should be back in school.

“When you’re following the rules and guidelines, you can protect individuals from the spread. That means appropriate masking, appropriate face shields, hand washing and social distancing. I believe if we do things mindfully and appropriately, that we have a chance. I think it’s good for us to get our kids engaged and back in normal functioning social environments,” Ho’olulu explained.

She said distance learning is negatively impacting their kids.

“I think having all five kids at home for the past several months, is it has an impact. It has an effect…I think is up to each individual and each family to really decide what’s best for them but as following the guidelines as best you can, I think is the best thing that could be done,” Ho’olulu said.

In a statement, the Department of Education spokesperson said:

“The state Department of Health’s guidance for schools outlines levels of community transmission that would trigger corresponding learning models for schools to consider.

The ‘learning from home,’ or full distance learning, model is recommended by DOH under certain conditions, including when ‘substantial, uncontrolled community spread is occurring and/or there is considerable degree of impact on the school community’ or when ‘multiple confirmed cases or large-scale outbreaks are occurring among students and staff.’

While there is a statewide expectation around health and safety protocols, individual decisions about transitioning between learning models are being made at the complex area and school level, taking into account case activity and the DOH guidelines to ensure campuses are safe.”

The House of Representatives Educational Committee is holding a Public Informational Briefing on the status of public school re-openings throughout the state on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

At the informational briefing, the House Lower and Higher Education Committee will update the Committee on the Department of Education’s and complex areas’ school re-opening plans; the status of devices and resources available to teachers, and current staffing issues related to continued distance and in-person learning; the plans for coordinating student groupings and movement on campuses; and the effectiveness of communication with students’ parents and within the DOE administration.

Reports will be presented by Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Dr. Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami, Deputy Superintendent Heidi Armstrong and Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Cynthia Covell

No public testimony will be accepted. The informational briefing will be live-streamed here.