Some teenagers may be eligible for coronavirus vaccines in Phase 1C

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some teenagers may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they work in one of the Phase 1C groups like food service.

From the Wee Wellness Center in Waipio, Dr. Theresa Wee tells KHON2 parents should have a discussion with their kids about vaccinations, including those for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer for people as young as 16. So are the side effects the same as adults?

The American Academy of Pediatrics Hawaii Chapter says a study showed teens — along with adults 55 and under — were slightly more likely to have fever, fatigue and headaches compared to people over 55.

“If anything, the teen because they have such a good immune response might actually end up having more side effects than an adult because when you get the vaccine, your body has to identify it and build up that response,” said Dr. Wee.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green tells KHON2 about 3 million children across the US have been diagnosed with COVID-19. He recommends 16- and 17-year-olds get vaccinated if they are working jobs at restaurants or hotels. But should they even get it if they are not considered a high-risk group?

“It’s a judgment call. I wouldn’t say it’s a top priority at all. I’m really much more worried about people who are 65 and older, or even 50 and 60 years old. But keep in mind, if a child or an adolescent is out there, and they’re working a lot, or they’re in close proximity and catch COVID, they could spread it to the household,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

Dr. Wee said, parents should talk to their kids about it.

“So again, the decision is something that we need to start the discussion for 16 years and above whether or not to get the COVID vaccine, and it would depend on the situation, the household, and the immunity of the teen involved,” she said.