HONOLULU (KHON2) — March 26 will be the first day without a statewide indoor mask mandate, but certain venues said they will continue to enforce a mask requirement even after that date.

It has been nearly two years since the state adopted a mask mandate due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outdoor mask requirement was lifted in May 2021.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii is the last state in the nation to let go of its indoor mask mandate, and some residents like Alonzo Hooks, said they are ready to move forward without them.

Hooks said, “We got to start heading to some type of normalcy and better late than never.”

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) recently released mask guidance for certain settings where a mask could help lower chances of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19.

The DOH said it strongly recommends wearing a mask at schools, hospitals, and clinics as well as in crowded spaces.

The Hawaii Theatre is one venue that will continue to require masks at their shows at least through the end of April. They are also still asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, even as that county rule was lifted.

The Hawaii Theatre Center President and CEO Gregory Dunn said they are following the Broadway League COVID guidance, and doing so out of an abundance of caution.

“We had to close down for 20 months due to COVID that resulted in over $6 million of losses for the theatres and organization,” Dunn said. “And we simply cannot afford to be shut down again, because of COVID.”

Dunn said performers may request a masked audience further down the year.

“For example, with Paula Poundstone, with Tig Notaro, both of those shows will require vaccination and proof of negative COVID test plus masks,” Dunn said. “We anticipate that those will remain in force, even though those shows may be as far out as April, May, or June.”

Some have said they will continue to hang on to their masks for some occasions.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Hawaii resident Rose Churma said, “it’s good to have the folks have that option to still wear it particularly if you are in mass or in a concert you know to wear that or just being with a mass of people that you don’t know, it’s just safer.”