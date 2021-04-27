Some say walk-in coronavirus vaccinations are convenient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Don’t have an appointment? Those who want one can walk in to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a couple of sites on Oahu. Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) says walk-in vaccinations are planned for the week of Monday, April 26, only at Pier 2.

KHON2 spoke to a couple of people who jumped at the opportunity to just walk-in.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The mass vaccination site in Kakaako is now open for walk-ins daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week of April 26. Tuesday was the first day and they had 90 walk-ins. Officials tell KHON2 they anticipate continuing with this option.

“We’re expecting to be able to do walk-ins going forward but after the end of next week we get into second dose appointments, so we become more busy and we’ll have to look at the times that are available,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton of HPH.

“Hardly anybody was in there. Didn’t have to wait very long,” said Christine Butler of Wahiawa.

Butler got her first shot after walking in.

“I found out about the walk-in this morning actually because I’ve been checking the website every day pretty much,” said Butler.

“I just wanted to be in quick, in and out really quick, get it done and it worked out,” said Waikiki resident John Service.

Service also decided to walk in and get his COVID-19 vaccine. He originally had made an appointment, but other plans got in the way.

“So I couldn’t get it and so I tried to make an appointment and could not actually everything was full, so then I watched the news and then all of a sudden they said we’re doing walk-ins now. I go let’s do it, great,” said Service.

Kaiser Permanente is also doing walk-ins for both members and non-members after 11 a.m. at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday, but appointments are strongly encouraged. KHON2 was told they had 150 people walk in on Saturday, April 24.