Some hold on to their masks outdoors despite Hawaii’s updated emergency proclamation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Masks can come off outdoors.

That is the latest change to Governor David Ige’s emergency proclamation, but some said they will hold on to their masks a little longer.

It is going to be a easier for Raj George to breathe during his jogs.

“It’s getting challenging, especially as the weather gets warmer and a bit more humid without the trade winds,” George said. “So it’s an extra level of the workout, I had to stop a couple of times. It was just hard to breathe with my mask on.”

George was technically able to jog without his mask under the previous emergency proclamation but he wore it out of respect for others. He said, now he would feel comfortable going without it.

George said, “I would, as long as the community knows that you’re able to take masks off outdoors. I would feel comfortable taking it off.”

The latest emergency order also brings relief to security staff at the Royal Hawaiian Center. The center’s marketing director, Sam Shankus said security staff have faced backlash from some shoppers who refuse to wear a mask in the center’s outdoor areas.

Masks may come off in the outdoor sections of the shopping center, but have one ready to wear in the stores, and also when in the elevator and parking structure.

Shenkus said, “I think security is more excited about it than the customers are going to be because you don’t want to be the bad guy.”

Although, Hawaii resident Heart Sugbo said she will keep her mask on, even if she is outdoors. She is still concerned about spreading the virus to her parents.

“No, I’m not going to take off my mask,” Sugbo said. “I’m OK, unless if it’s like fully eliminated, then I am going to take it off. I’m not taking any chances anymore.”

Masks are also still recommended outdoors in large groups.

Isabelle Decauwert said she will remove her mask if she is distanced from others at the park or beach, but said she will mask up if she is ever around a large group of people.

Decauwert said, “I mean you’re outside it’s fine, if there’s like 100 people or 40 people in a tight group outside, that’s bad.”