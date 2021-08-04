Some Hawaii hospitals update visitor policies amid increase of coronavirus hospitalizations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anyone who wants to visit someone at Queen’s Medical Center has to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The rules are different at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) on the Big Island.

QNHCH just reinstated its “no visitor” policy. Exceptions will be made for newborn and end-of-life visits and only one visitor will be allowed per patient.

Maui Memorial is not allowing any visitors barring a few exceptions; including when a person is in labor or when a parent comes in with a child who is a patient.

No visitors are being allowed in the emergency department at Kona Community Hospital and Hilo Medical Center.

The hospitals said they are taking the measures after seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients. According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, there were 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the State of Hawaii as of Aug. 4.