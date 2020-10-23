Some businesses doing better in Tier 2, others see no impact

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arcades, tattoo and massage parlors are back open. Oahu is officially in Tier 2 of its reopening plan.

There are fewer restrictions now. You can eat at a restaurant with friends, as long as you limit your group to 5, and gyms can also reopen with an indoor capacity of 25%.

KHON2 reached out to different businesses in various industries to find out what kind of impact Thursday made.

The easing of some of the restrictions under Tier 2 helps places like restaurants but the move forward is not exactly beneficial for other industries.

The owner of Murphy’s Bar and Grill told KHON2 on the first day of Tier 2, they’ve had one of the best, if not the best, lunches in months.

“So I think people are, you know, office people are coming in together, you know, rather than knowing that they shouldn’t or they couldn’t,” said Owner Don Murphy. “They were all delighted. They said, ‘Thank gosh, we’re back. Thank goodness, we can come out together’ and that type of stuff.”

Dave and Busters Hawaii said that they’ve received many calls from people asking about the opening of the arcade.

“So far, we are, I mean, we’re doing great. We’re seeing an increase in our sales and people are coming in, enjoying their time,” said D&B General Manager Andrew Shimabukuro. “So I know a lot of people were coming in on Fridays and Saturdays, seeing a movie, coming over, wanting to play some games or grab a drink, and unfortunately, we haven’t had games on then. But now that we will tomorrow and Saturday, I think we’ll see a nice little flow coming from the movie theater also.”

For group fitness classes like Egan’s Bootcamp, businesses are allowed to have 10 people outdoors or five people indoors under the new tier.

But it’s not enough for owner Egan Inouye.

“Tier 2 for our business is nothing. It means nothing to us. It’s not going to help us out whatsoever and the reason for that is, five people per class, I mean, to staff that and to pay that is not going to be even worth us reopening again,” revealed Inouye.

Inouye told KHON2 that their virtual classes are keeping them afloat right now until they can reach capacity in Tier 4.

