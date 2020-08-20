HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the new recommendations in effect Thursday morning on Oahu is encouraging people to work from home.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
A new study by KPMG reveals, more people are happier doing just that!
79 percent of workers from companies with more than a thousand employees say that over the last four months – the quality of their work has improved.
70 percent say that their productivity has increased.
67 percent indicate their work-life balance has improved as well.
The study also revealed that employees still have concerns, especially with the increase in demands from the job.
Nearly 50 percent said their mental health has declined.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco
- Aug.20: More than 20 inmates at OCCC now eligible to be released
- Moderate trade winds, with an increase in clouds and showers expected across the state
- Social Scene: Working from home
- US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus