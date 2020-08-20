Social Scene: Working from home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the new recommendations in effect Thursday morning on Oahu is encouraging people to work from home.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A new study by KPMG reveals, more people are happier doing just that!

79 percent of workers from companies with more than a thousand employees say that over the last four months – the quality of their work has improved.

70 percent say that their productivity has increased.

67 percent indicate their work-life balance has improved as well.

The study also revealed that employees still have concerns, especially with the increase in demands from the job.

Nearly 50 percent said their mental health has declined.

Latest Stories on KHON2