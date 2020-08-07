Social Scene: What’s Shutting down and What Isn’t

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The countdown is on to new restrictions going into effect on Oahu to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At midnight tonight, the shutdown begins. So, if you would like to go to the beach one last time to enjoy the sunset, take your dogs to the dog park, hike Koko Head, today is your last chance.

Under the new order, called “Act with Care – Do Not Gather” all Oahu Parks and beaches will be closed again.

But, you can still do water activities, like swimming, surfing and diving.

Now, some industries were not affected.

Restaurants, hair salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops, spiritual services, museums and golf courses can all stay open.

Gyms can also remain open, but there can be no group classes.

