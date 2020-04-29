Social Scene: Virtual Graduations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about the class of 2020.

The high school seniors will unfortunately, miss out on a lot of traditions due to the coronavirus outbreak, including walking the stage to pick up their high school diploma.

Now, everything is going virtual, including high school graduations.

It’s not ideal, but schools are working to make it a memorable event for the class of 2020.

At Campbell High School, Principal Jon Henry Lee says about 650 seniors are expected to graduate.

The traditional elements will continue, like the speeches from the valedictorian and class president.

Students will submit a photo of themselves in their cap and gown and their picture will be flashed across the screen with their name and honors designation.

It will be pre-recorded and then streamed on-air and on-line on graduation day for the entire state to see.

KHON2 will be broadcasting several graduation ceremonies, starting with Campbell High on Friday, May 15th on our sister station KHII and on KHON2.com