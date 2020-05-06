Social Scene: Virtual Graduations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s graduation season, which will be different this year, with all of the events being virtual.

But, some schools are doing what they can to stick with normal traditions.

That includes, having someone special deliver a commencement speech.

Even though it will be done virtually, some big names are participating at graduations across the country.

We told you about the Obamas congratuluating seniors.

But, other celebrities include Lady Gaga and former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and some have been delivering graduates personal, individual messages, and even answering questions.

Oprah and Steven Spielberg are among those who have surprised graduates.