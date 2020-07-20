HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unfortunate news for folks who are unemployed.
The $600 federal bonus that people have been receiving is coming to an end this week.
The federal unemployment program technically doesn’t end until July 31, but this will be the last week because payments are only provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.
Now, Congress is currently working on a new stimulus package.
Latest on KHON2
- Wrestler hoping to represent Guam in Tokyo Olympics
- Sailboat stuck on reef at Rock Piles in Ala Moana
- Social Scene: Unemployment Bonus Ending
- Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
- Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his first political rally