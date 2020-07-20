Social Scene: Unemployment Bonus Ending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unfortunate news for folks who are unemployed.

The $600 federal bonus that people have been receiving is coming to an end this week.

The federal unemployment program technically doesn’t end until July 31, but this will be the last week because payments are only provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.

Now, Congress is currently working on a new stimulus package.

