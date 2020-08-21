Social Scene: Theaters reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a big day for movie goers because Consolidated and Regal Theaters will both be opening up on Friday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

But don’t forget to the mask up, because under the new order – you must wear a mask at all times unless you’re eating popcorn or drinking in your seat.

According to both theater’s, capacity will be reduced, reserved seatings will have one to two empty seats between groups, sanitation will be done after each movie and self service condiments will be closed.

to celebrate their reopening today, both theaters are bring back some classics like Back to the Future, Jumanji and Aquaman for just 5 dollars!

Latest Stories on KHON2