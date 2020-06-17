Social Scene: The office VS. Working from home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past three months, we’ve seen a lot of pictures and comments posted on social media of people working from home during this pandemic.

With the number of coronavirus cases lower than before, a lot of people are back in the office or getting ready to head back.

According to a new survey, nearly 60% of Americans think COVID-19 has changed the way we work for the better.

The survey from Wallethub, also said about half of the parents with young children surveyed, don’t think they are more productive working from home.

A third of Americans think that physical offices are a thing of the past.