HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the state’s pre-travel testing program set for October 15, planning your next vacation might cost you a little more.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
You will now have to factor in the cost of taking a COVID-19 test upon your return.
For now, the state is only accepting the deep nasal swab tests, which will cost you anywhere from a $120 to $140 per person. This applies to children of all ages.
Of course, if you don’t take test – you’ll have to quarantine.
So a family of four, would have to pay an extra $500 to go to Disneyland or Las Vegas.
Leituenant Governor Josh Green says that if you’re a Kaiser member, they might pick up the cost for you.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
- Social Scene: The cost of travel
- Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Rock and Roll HOF
- Second stimulus checks: Will we see a new direct payment before Election Day?
- 860,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week