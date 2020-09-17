Social Scene: The cost of travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the state’s pre-travel testing program set for October 15, planning your next vacation might cost you a little more.

You will now have to factor in the cost of taking a COVID-19 test upon your return.

For now, the state is only accepting the deep nasal swab tests, which will cost you anywhere from a $120 to $140 per person. This applies to children of all ages.

Of course, if you don’t take test – you’ll have to quarantine.

So a family of four, would have to pay an extra $500 to go to Disneyland or Las Vegas.

Leituenant Governor Josh Green says that if you’re a Kaiser member, they might pick up the cost for you.

