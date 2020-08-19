Social Scene: Talking story with Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s COVID-19 healthcare liaison is getting ready to talk story with the nation’s top infectious disease expert.             

We’re talking about Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

We will air the entire talk story next Thursday, August 27 right here on Wake Up 2day from 7 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.     

It will be on-air and online at khon2.com.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories