Social Scene: Talking story with Dr. Fauci

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s COVID-19 healthcare liaison is getting ready to talk story with the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
We’re talking about Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
We will air the entire talk story next Thursday, August 27 right here on Wake Up 2day from 7 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.
It will be on-air and online at khon2.com.
