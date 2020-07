HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the record 41 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state on Tuesday that has everyone concerned, with over 60,000 new cases reported on the mainland.

It set a new daily record in the U.S.

Students are scheduled to return to public schools on August 4.

According to the Department of Health, many of the new cases are tied to clusters, including a Hawaiian Airlines training class and a Honolulu gym.