Social Scene: Spending During the Pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During this time, spending habits have changed drastically during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, have Americans been spending more or saving?

According to a new survey, 45% of Americans say their spending more money.

The study by TD Ameritrade discovered that while many Americans are saving money on childcare and not dining out – they’re still spending more on groceries and cleaning products.

Here’s a look at the breakdown.

Americans have saved more in quarantine by not going to restaurants (78%), going on vacation (75%) or buying clothes (73%).

But in exchange, they have doled out more on groceries (57%), cleaning products (53%), takeout food (33%) and streaming services (32%).

On the bright side: 82% of Americans said they realized that they don’t have to spend money to have a good time.