Social Scene: Restaurants Resuming Dine-in Service

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Hawaii businesses have been given the green light to reopen as we enter the next phase of reopening our economy.

 On Oahu, restaurants can reopen on June 5th.

To help with social distancing, no more than ten people will be allowed in a restaurant, and they have to be in the same household.

Everything from tables to chairs will be cleaned often as well as some changes when going to the restrooms.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says, some restaurants will only allow one person inside their restrooms at a time.

