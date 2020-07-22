Social Scene: Restaurants Closing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While some local businesses have been able to adapt to make things work, the pandemic continues to affect some very popular restaurants.

The latest casualty, Uncle’s Fish Market at Pier 38. They’re known for their poke tower and fish and chips. All 35 of their employees have been transferred to their Pearlridge location, which will remain open.

On Maui, Da Spot, with their fried spam musubi and hearty plate lunches will be closing up shop this Saturday.

The iconic – Like Like Drive Inn was forced to shut down in April after 67 years in business.