Social Scene: Relaxing Restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has given the green light to reopen public and private outdoor sports fields and courts – and drive-in religious services – starting Friday.

only one-on-one sports and group exercises of 10 or fewer people will be allowed.

you must practice social distancing at all times and wear a mask before and after you’re done playing.

Activities like team – or one-on-one basketball are not allowed, since you can’t play while maintaining six feet of distance.

District park gyms for indoor sports will remain closed, along with pools and jungle gyms.

The mayor also said drive-in religious services will be allowed as long as household members remain in the same vehicle during the entire service.