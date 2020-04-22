Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Parks Reopening

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are talking about Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement Tuesday.  

He has decided to extend the stay-at-home order for Oahu until May 31st, but he will ease restrictions depending on the number of new cases.

The mayor did not provide a specific timeline or give more details about what could happen in the next month.

But, he did say this Saturday, he will allow people to walk, jog or bike in city parks. Botanical Gardens will open May 1.

He is the first mayor in Hawaii so far to make such a move.

We are still waiting to hear what the governor will decide to do and how.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
68°

Trending Stories