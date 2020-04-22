Social Scene: Parks Reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are talking about Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement Tuesday.

He has decided to extend the stay-at-home order for Oahu until May 31st, but he will ease restrictions depending on the number of new cases.

The mayor did not provide a specific timeline or give more details about what could happen in the next month.

But, he did say this Saturday, he will allow people to walk, jog or bike in city parks. Botanical Gardens will open May 1.

He is the first mayor in Hawaii so far to make such a move.

We are still waiting to hear what the governor will decide to do and how.